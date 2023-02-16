The debut of the LeBron James-Anthony Davis-D’Angelo Russell triumvirate was a smash hit for the Los Angeles Lakers.

With LeBron James returning from a multi-game absence, the Lakers scored a 120-102 home win Wednesday night against the visiting New Orleans Pelicans. LeBron, Davis, and Russell clicked at the same time, giving Lakers fans a reason to smile after losing to the Portland Trail Blazers on the road last Monday.

With James, Davis, and Russell taking turns in walloping the Pelicans, they managed to become just the first three-man group to pull off something that was last seen when LeBron James was only three years old (via OptaSTATS).

“The @Lakers’ LeBron James, Anthony Davis & D’Angelo Russell are the 2nd trio of starters since the NBA-ABA merger to each have 20 points & 5 assists in their 1st game played together as teammates. They join the Spurs’ Willie Anderson, Johnny Dawkins & Alvin Robertson on 11/5/88.”

Davis paced the Lakers in scoring with 28 points to go with 10 rebounds and five assists, LeBron James got 21 points, six rebounds, and six assists, while Russell finished with 21 points and seven assists. All told, the Lakers had 32 assists on 44 field goals made. That’s a very good sign for LeBron James and the Lakers, who are just 20th in the NBA with a 58.2 percent assist rate and 16th with only a 17.8 assist ratio.

The Lakers are going to need more of that fluid ball movement if they are to make a serious run for a playoff spot.

Los Angeles heads to the NBA All-Star break with a 27-32 record, good for just 13th in the West.