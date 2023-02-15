LeBron James has missed the Los Angeles Lakers’ last three games due to a concerning foot injury, and considering his age, it’s not a surprise why the Purple and Gold are being cautious of his health. But with the team playing their final game on Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans before heading to the All-Star break, many are asking: Is LeBron James playing vs. Pelicans?

Is LeBron James playing vs. Pelicans?

According to recent reports, James is “severely struggling” with his foot injury, so much so that there have been times when it’s just unbearable for him. He has played through the pain, and that could be the case for him throughout the remainder of the season. The Lakers have officially listed him as questionable for Wednesday’s contest against the Pelicans, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

For what it’s worth, Lakers coach Darvin Ham provided a more optimistic update on James’ status earlier on Monday, noting that the superstar forward “in all likelihood” should be ready to suit up for the Pelicans showdown.

The Lakers have lost two of their last three games in the absence of LeBron, so they could really use his help as they try to stay in contention for at least the play-in. Their only win came against the Golden State Warriors who were without Stephen Curry.

It’s hard to imagine LeBron sitting out their last game before the All-Star break, especially since he could use the run to prepare for the All-Star game. But for now, with regards to the question Is LeBron James playing vs. Pelicans, the answer is a big maybe.