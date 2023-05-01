A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

It’s on to the next one for the Golden State Warriors after they took down the Sacramento Kings in Game 7 of their NBA Playoffs first-round matchup on Sunday. The next opponent for the defending champs comes in the form of a very formidable challenge against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Draymond Green is all for it.

At this point, the Warriors veteran just wants to live in the moment. He knows how special this series is going to be against one of the GOATs of the game and a surging Lakers side, so for his part, Green isn’t taking anything for granted:

“Stop trying to turn the page on us so fast. Stop trying to turn the page on Bron so fast. We get so caught up in what’s the next thing that we don’t appreciate the current,” Green said. “… For me and our guys, we’re gonna appreciate this every step of the way.”

We all know how Draymond and LeBron developed a close personal relationship off the court. There’s nothing but mutual respect between them, and even his comments here prove that the Warriors talisman is very much looking forward to facing his buddy on the basketball court.

Make no mistake about it, though. We can all expect Draymond Green to be his most savage self for the Warriors. Once the ballgame tips off, you can be sure that Green will set all the pleasantries aside to try and take LeBron’s head off — figuratively speaking, of course. There’s also no denying that James himself won’t feel any different.