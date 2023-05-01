The NBA Playoffs continue on Tuesday as the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) visit the Golden State Warriors (44-38) for the first game in the Western Conference semifinals. Action tips off at 10:00 p.m. ET. Los Angeles won their first-round series 4-2 while Golden State took theirs 4-3. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Warriors prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Lakers-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Lakers-Warriors Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +5 (-114)

Golden State Warriors: -5 (-106)

Over: 228 (-110)

Under: 228 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Warriors

TV: TNT

Stream: TNT

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

First-Round Result: LAL 4, MEM 2

W (128-112), L (93-103), W (111-101), W (117-111/OT), L (99-116), W (125-85)

ATS Record: 44-44-1 (50%)

Over Record: 46-43 (52%)

The Lakers enter Game 1 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals off an extended rest as they wrapped up their series against the Grizzlies four days prior. That equates to double the amount of rest the Warriors will get which could bode well for LA. For the season, the Lakers covered 57% of their games when they had a rest advantage. Additionally, LA covered 69% of their games with two or three days off – the fourth-best cover rate in the league. Still, LA didn’t face much resistance in round one but now gets a date with the defending champs. That being said, the Lakers took three of the four games between the teams during the regular season – setting them up nicely to cover in game one.

The Lakers relied on a dominant defensive effort to blow past the Grizzlies in round one. Despite their star power, no Laker averaged greater than 23 points per game. LeBron James and Anthony Davis (predictably) carried the offensive load as they averaged 22.2 PPG and 20.8 PPG, respectively. However, the main story from their first-round win was how balanced their offense was. Alongside LeBron and AD, D’Angelo Russel averaged 16.7 PPG, Austin Reaves averaged 16.5 PPG, and Rui Hachimura additionally chipped in 14.5 PPG. Coupled with stellar defense from Jared Vanderbilt and the 2022-23 Lakers look to be the most balanced LeBron team in quite some time.

The big question mark surrounding the Lakers is Anthony Davis. Davis ended with a strong statistical profile in round one but he was wildly inconsistent. Although he did put together two 30-point, 15-rebound games, he also output two games with less than 14 points and less than 12 rebounds. Golden State’s biggest weakness comes from the interior. Consequently, the Lakers need Davis to be the A+ version of himself if they want to cover in Game 1.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

First-Round Result: GSW 4, SAC 3

L (123-126), L (106-114), W (114-97), W (126-125), W (123-116), L (99-118), W (120-100)

ATS Record: 42-46-1 (48%)

Over Record: 47-39-3 (55%)

Golden State’s first-round series with Sacramento was a roller coaster as the Warriors looked to be in position to lose the series on two separate occasions. While they gutted a series win out in seven games, it cost them a rest advantage as they have a quick turnaround hosting the Lakers just two days after winning game seven in Sacramento. That being said, if there is any team who can overcome playoff adversity, it’s Golden State. The Warriors’ core of Steph, Klay, and Draymond still haven’t lost to a Western Conference team in the playoffs since their run of championships began in 2015. As such, they stand a strong chance of covering in game one – partially thanks to their third-ranked home record.

If Golden State wants to over as home favorites, they need Steph Curry to continue to shoot the lights out. He set the NBA’s Game 7 record for points when he dropped 50 in their close-out win over Sacramento. Steph has looked dominant all postseason as he averaged 33.7 PPG in the first round. Consequently, the Warriors need another big night out of him matched up with LA’s stingy defense.

The big variable is Klay. Thompson averaged a solid 20.6 PPG in the first round but he wasn’t his usual self from beyond the arc. He shot just 36% from three for the series thanks largely to shooting 4/19 in the final two games. As a result, the Warriors need Klay to catch fire at some point during this series if they want any chance of advancing.

Final Lakers-Warriors Prediction & Pick

Given how dominant the Warriors were at home this season, look for Golden State to come out firing in game one and blow the Lakers out – something the Grizzlies did to them twice in the first round.

