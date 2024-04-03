The Los Angeles Lakers will play in the second of a back-to-back on Wednesday following their 128-111 victory over the Toronto Raptors. LeBron James and Anthony Davis' statuses for Tuesday's game were initially in question before they were both made available ahead of tip-off.
D'Angelo Russell led the charge with 25 points. LeBron scored 23 points and finished with nine assists, falling just short of a double-double. Davis contributed a 21-point, 12-rebound double-double.
James and Davis are both dealing with uncertainty once again heading into Wednesday's affair with the Wizards. So are LeBron James and Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Wizards?
LeBron James, Anthony Davis injury statuses for Lakers-Wizards game
The Lakers have not released their injury report as of this story's writing. Reporter Jovan Buha of The Athletic provided updates on the Lakers stars' chances of playing, however.
“LeBron James says how he feels tomorrow morning will determine whether he plays against Washington on the second night of the back-to-back on Wednesday,” Buha wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is confident both will play, but was not ready to make any promises.
“In all likelihood, I’m sure they’ll play,” Ham said, via Buha.
“He did note it depends how they feel tomorrow morning, but both players playing under 30 minutes tonight helps,” Buha added on X.
It would not be surprising to see LeBron and Davis listed on the injury report, even if they are probable. It seems likely that both stars will play on Wednesday, though.
Yes, the Wizards don't pose too much of a threat. The Lakers are just a game and a half in front of the Golden State Warriors for the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference standings, however. Los Angeles wants to earn the best possible standings placement ahead of the postseason, so every game will be especially important moving forward.
As a result, LA will need LeBron and Davis on the floor.
James is averaging 25.4 points per game on 53.6 percent field goal and 41.7 percent three-point shooting. LeBron is also recording 7.3 rebounds, 8.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per outing. He has continued to perform well in his age 39 season.
Davis is averaging 24.6 points per outing on 55.4 percent field goal shooting. The Lakers forward is also averaging 12.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 2.4 blocks per game. He impacts the Lakers on both ends of the floor in a pivotal manner.
The Wizards hold just a 15-61 record. They are the second worst team in the Eastern Conference. Yet, Washington would love nothing more than to play the role of spoiler.
The Lakers cannot afford to take this Wizards team for granted. James and Davis' final injury statuses will be important to monitor. For now, when it comes to the question of if LeBron James and Anthony Davis are playing tonight vs. the Wizards, the answer is uncertain.