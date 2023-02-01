The New York Knicks suffered the wrath of a (relatively) healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis as the Los Angeles Lakers escaped with a hard-fought overtime victory in Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, 129-123. Unsurprisingly, both Lakers stars have popped up on the injury report again as LA prepares for their matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis injury status vs. Pacers

According to the official injury report, LeBron James is questionable to play with a sore left ankle. We’re sounding like a broken record at this point, but as we’ve seen in previous games, this only means that the four-time NBA champion is set to suit up against the Pacers. James also sat out Monday’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets, so he isn’t due for a night off until maybe next week.

The same should be the case for Anthony Davis, who has been listed as probable with a foot injury. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, the Lakers should have their superstar duo available against Indiana.

Patrick Beverley is also probable with a sore left knee, but Austin Reaves remains out of commission for the Lakers.

As for the Pacers, it has been revealed that Tyrese Haliburton is expected to make his return to action following a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to knee and elbow injuries. He is officially listed as questionable on the injury report, but Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle himself said that he expects to see Hali return to action on Wednesday.