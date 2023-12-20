Will the Lakers be without either of their stars tonight?

The Los Angeles Lakers are no strangers to seeing their star players on the injury report, as this has been the case throughout the early portion of the 2023-24 season with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis. While they have missed some time here and there, the injuries James and Davis have been dealing with are no considered major.

James had had a left calf contusion that he's been dealing with in recent weeks and Davis has had a hip issue that has flared up from time to time. Now, the Lakers big man is on the injury report with a left ankle sprain and bone bruise. LeBron and AD are currently questionable for Wednesday night's game against the Chicago Bulls as a result.

At this point, there is no reason to believe that either star will be sidelined for this matchup. The Lakers have lost three of their last four games since winning the first NBA In-Season Tournament. Their two most recent losses to the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks came in disappointing fashion.

Los Angeles needs to get back in the win column to get back on track, which is the main reason why we should expect to see James and Davis take the court on Wednesday night. Then again, the Lakers have been cautious with Davis in particular when facing opponents with a sub-.500 record.

The Lakers' matchup with the Bulls on Wednesday night will be the first of a three-game road trip before returning home to take on the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day. Following this game in Chicago, the Lakers will play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

With James and Davis listed as questionable, it is possible that one of them sits out on Wednesday night, followed by the other resting on Thursday. This is what the Lakers did recently against the Spurs, as James sat out the first game with Davis playing and Davis sat out the second game with James playing.

At the end of the day, the Lakers will play both of their stars as long as they are healthy and ready to go by pre-game warmups. Right now, there is no reason to believe that LeBron James or Anthony Davis will be sitting out of Wednesday night's game in Chicago.