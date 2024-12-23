The Los Angeles Lakers host the Detriot Pistons on Monday night. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are on the injury report. Both Lakers players are listed as questionable. James is dealing with a left foot injury, while Davis has a left shoulder contusion after going for 10 points and 15 rebounds against the Sacramento Kings. James finished with 32 points and seven rebounds. Here's everything we know about LeBron James and Anthony Davis' injuries and their playing status vs. the Pistons.

LeBron James injury status vs. Pistons

Given LeBron James's questionable injury report, the initial assumption is that he will suit against the Pistons. LeBron and AD are leading the Lakers with a 16-12 record, which is sixth in the Western Conference standings.

This is another opportunity to add a W in the win column. Perhaps the Lakers will clear James for Monday's game to build off their three-game winning streak despite going 5-5 in their last ten outings. Davis wasn't as sharp as LeBron. James is coming off of his 32-point performance against the Kings.

However, Davis has dominated since the start of the Lakers' winning streak. He continued his streak of six consecutive double-doubles, starting with a 40-point, 16-rebound performance in the Lakers' 116-110 win against the Grizzlies. Then, he nearly went 20/20 (21 points, 19 rebounds) in Los Angeles' first win against the Kings (113-100) before picking up their second on December 21.

Meanwhile, James has remained relatively consistent throughout December. In his last seven games, he has averaged 24.9 points on 47% shooting, 8.3 assists, 7.0 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, and 1.1 steals. James flirted with a triple-double in the Lakers' last meeting against the Pistons, finishing with 20 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds in a 115-103 loss. Davis scored 37 points and pulled nine rebounds in the same game on November 4.

Still, regarding James and Davis' status for Monday's game, there's a good chance we'll see both players in action at the Crypto.com Arena.