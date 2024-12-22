Basketball fans with courtside or close to courtside tickets have the unique privilege of being in earshot of the players, but a Sacramento Kings fan abused that privilege with LeBron James on Saturday. As a result, the NBA legend uncharacteristically lost his cool.

James told the fan to “Sip the f**king beer and shut the f**k up” during the second quarter.

Expand Tweet

While the broadcast mics didn't catch what the fan said, James' stern order was heard loud and clear as Kings forward Keegan Murray shot a free throw. The 39-year-old quickly refocused, however, ending the night with 32 points on 13-of-24 shooting with seven rebounds and six assists in the 103-99 Los Angeles Lakers victory.

James can now add “cursed out a fan during a game” to his long list of accomplishments.

LeBron James doesn't miss beat after Lakers sabbatical

Jokes aside, Saturday's win was another good chapter in a week of celebration for Los Angeles. The Lakers have won all three games since James returned from a two-game absence on Monday, which happened due to “personal reasons,” via E! Online.

However, the four-time champion admitted that his sore foot also played a major role in the brief hiatus, via ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

“If it was up to just me, I probably would've played,” James said after the 116-110 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. “It would've been hard to keep me away from it. I have a team and I got to listen to them as well. They look out for my best interest.”

James wasted no time breaking more records upon his return, becoming the all-time leader in minutes played during Thursday's 113-100 win over the Kings. The four-time champion passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and has now accrued 57,481 minutes played across 1,518 games.

While James' foot could be a nagging issue as the season rolls along, this recent stretch shows that “The King” can still take care of business when he needs to. Los Angeles now sits fifth in the Western Conference at 16-12, with a home contest against the Detroit Pistons up next on Monday.