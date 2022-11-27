Published November 27, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers will be looking to keep their hot streak going on Monday when they take on a surging Indiana Pacers side that has lost just two out of their last 10 games. LA has likewise been on quite a roll of late despite the myriad of injuries they have been dealing with, and it sounds like this could be an issue again on Monday night.

The good news for the Lakers is that LeBron James is expected to suit up following his mind-blowing performance against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. As reported by Lakers insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic, LeBron has officially been tagged as probable for Monday, which means that barring any unforeseen setbacks, the four-time NBA champ should be good to go.

Anthony Davis, on the other hand, sounds like he’s going to get another night off. He’s been slapped with a questionable tag heading into the Pacers match, which will potentially be his second straight missed game with a left calf contusion.

It is worth noting, however, that Lakers coach Darvin Ham earlier stated that Davis should be able to play on Monday. It sounded like the team just wanted to give AD some rest on Saturday after his monstrous run over the past couple of weeks. The fact that Davis has now officially been tagged as questionable goes against Ham’s previous comments, which means that the medical team might not be 100% confident with regard to Davis’ recovery from his calf injury.

If AD ends up sitting out against the Pacers, his next chance to play would be on Wednesday versus the Portland Trail Blazers.