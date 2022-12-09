By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was on The Shop‘s TNF broadcast as the Los Angeles Rams hosted the Las Vegas Raiders. The four-time NBA champ took an opportunity early in the game to share his thoughts on news pertaining to Brittney Griner’s release from a Russian prison facility after nearly 300 days in incarceration.

LeBron gave a heartfelt message as he discussed how significant this development is not only for the sports world but for the entire nation as well:

“I think it’s a great day for us as Americans having BG back,” LeBron said. “In the sports world, just having her presence back. Her wife misses her. Her family misses her. Her club misses her here in Phoenix. To have her a part of the basketball brother and sisterhood once again, it’s a big day for us and what we do. Kudos to the President. Kudos (to) Kamala Harris and everyone who had something to do with it.

“Like Mav (Carter) said, there’s a lot of people that’s wrongfully detained right now. We hope we can get them all back.”

"I think it's a great day… To have her a part of the basketball brother and sisterhood once again, it's a big day for us."@KingJames on Brittney Griner's release from prison today (via @NFLonPrime)pic.twitter.com/HJcsAYgoaX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 9, 2022

LeBron also touched on the fact that another American, Paul Whelan, was not included in the prisoner swap that was negotiated between the U.S. government and the Kremlin. It was only Griner’s release that was facilitated in exchange for convicted Russian arms dealer Victor Bout, who also happens to go by the moniker “The Merchant of Death.”

A video of Griner being escorted out of prison onto a van that took her to a Russian airport is currently makings its rounds on social media. The Phoenix Mercury star even spoke to the press while sitting inside a plane moments before takeoff. Griner was relieved to hear that she was finally headed back to the U.S.

LeBron James also thanked President Joe Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris, as well as everyone and anyone who was involved in facilitating Brittney Griner’s release. As the Lakers superstar said, it’s a great day now that Brittney is finally heading home.