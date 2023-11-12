LeBron James is listed as questionable for Sunday's game vs. the Portland Trail Blazers.

LeBron James is listed as questionable with a left calf contusion for the Los Angeles Lakers' contest against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena.

LeBron aggravated his calf midway through the first quarter of the Lakers' In-Seasn Tournament win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday. LeBron collided with Kevin Durant and immediately came up gimpy. He hobbled through a couple of free throws before hitting the bench. LeBron had his leg stretched until he returned to begin the second quarter.

“It never loosened up,” LeBron said afterward. “But I was driving, and, awkwardly, KD's knee — at the force that I was going — went right into my shin. It locked up then and there. Shot down to my foot.”

LeBron James injured; Lakers; Suns; Injury pic.twitter.com/uZiuF7czl2 — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) November 11, 2023

LeBron admitted his leg was feeling “pretty sore” as the adrenaline wore off and the icing kicked in.

If he was hindered at all, you wouldn't know it. LeBron was sterling against the Suns: 32 points, 11-for-17 shooting, 3-for-4 from 3, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists in 36 minutes.

LeBron has yet to miss a game this season. In 9 games, the 38-year-old is averaging 25.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists in 35.0 minutes.

Anthony Davis, meanwhile, is listed as probable and seems to be good to go for Sunday. He returned to action in Phoenix after missing Wednesday's loss to the Houston Rockets.

Jaxson Hayes is also probable as he recovers from a left ankle sprain. Jarred Vanderbilt (left heel bursitis), Gabe Vincent (left knee effusion), and Jalen Hood-Schifino (right patella contusion) remain sidelined for the foreseeable future.