LeBron James is back at it again. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward gave props to teammate Austin Reaves after their upset 128-112 win on the road over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in this first-round series in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. But James did not just give Reaves flowers, as he also said that he had long recognized the former Oklahoma Sooners star’s potential — before everyone noticed.

“I knew from the first practice that he wasn’t going to be a two-way for long … I’ve been around the game long enough to know great basketball IQ players … and the (guys) that fit with me,” LeBron James said of Austin Reaves after the win against Memphis (h/t Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet).

Fans of the NBA have seen this movie before. But whether they believe that LeBron James was already on Austin Reaves before it was cool, the bottom line is that Reaves is rewarding the Lakers’ trust in him with one fantastic performance after another.

I know he ain't lying but can't resist pic.twitter.com/1gtuvHf7Ac — D-Free (@DFreeDBZHD) April 16, 2023

Against the Grizzlies, Reaves generated a total of 23 points on an efficient 8-for-13 shooting from the field and also added three rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block in 31 minutes. He was the highest-scoring Lakers starter in that contest, with LeBron James also contributing 21 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists.

Austin Reaves will be a restricted free agent by the end of the 2022-23 NBA regular season and if he continues to show up this way when the lights are at their brightest, the Lakers can expect some serious competition in trying to retain his services for at least another year.