LeBron James now holds the record!

One would think that the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant would no longer be replicated. Then, a king came into the league in 2003 and started ravaging the league. From his times with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James has been nothing but consistent. On his latest NBA All-Star appearance, he netted a record that no generational talent has ever touched.

LeBron James now holds the most NBA All-Star selections in league history. The Lakers forward now has 20 appearances in the game and he was also chosen consecutively the most. The people he took the record from were also Lakers. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had 19 while the late Kobe Bryant notched 18 of these nods.

Jerry Donatien of ClutchPoints asked about how much of an honor this was for James. He had the perfect response.

“It's just been an absolute honor to be able to grace the floor throughout my career and be out there with the greatest players in the world year in and year out. This is very humbling and very blessed, and it's something I will never forget obviously. It's part of my journey,” was all James could say after another impressive year.

The cherry on top is that he has also brought the Larry O'Brien trophy with him whether he played with the Lakers, Cavaliers or Heat. There will not be anyone who might come close to matching these amounts of accolades while also having longevity. Truly, The King stands atop basketball immortality when it comes to his peak.

Lakers season so far

After reaching the Western Conference finals last year, the Lakers experienced a huge drop-off. They struggled with their rotations, defensive schemes, and even with the injury bug. This has led the James and Anthony Davis-led team to a measly 30-win record during the NBA All-Star break. This is only good for ninth place in the Western Conference standings and greatly affects their hopes of contending for the Larry O'Brien trophy.

But, they have made some moves like acquiring Spencer Dinwiddie and switching up on schemes. These may all add up to the Lakers getting a better record before the playoffs start as they get more familiar with each other. Will they exceed expectations again this year?