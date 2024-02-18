Silver not ready anoint Victor Wembanyama to elite face of the league status at this point

The NBA has long been a league of superstars. Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell helped bring the league front and center in the eyes of the American sporting public, and those two legends handed the ball to Magi Johnson, Larry Bird and Julius “Dr. J” Erving. From there, Michael Jordan took over before the ball was handed LeBron James of the Lakers and he shares that role with Stephen Curry of the Warriors. As the King and Steph get closer to the end of their careers, commissioner Adam Silver was asked who will be the next face of the league.

Adam Silver on the league without LeBron James at some point: "I would never anoint a player to be the next LeBron James… The league is in fantastic hands. Just look at the All-Stars that will be participating tomorrow night… The level of basketball, and you talk to some of… — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) February 18, 2024

While that player is widely assumed to be 20-year-old center Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs, Silver refused to put the onus on the young player as he competes in his rookie season.

“I would never anoint a player to be the next LeBron James,” Silver said. “The league is in fantastic hands. Just look at the All-Stars that will be participating tomorrow night. The level of basketball, and you talk to some of the greats of the past, it's remarkable what some of these guys are able to do on the floor.”

Wembanyama certainly has had plenty of hype as he was anointed as the No. 1 pick in last year's draft months before the San Antonio Spurs made that happen. The 7-4, 209-pound Wembanyama is averaging 20.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

Still with great players like Giannis Antetokoumpo, Jayson Tatum, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander among the top stars, Wembanyama will have to put on weight and strength before he can truly gain “face of the league” status and take the baton from LeBron James.