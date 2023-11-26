Los Angeles Lakers star and ex-Cleveland Cavalier LeBron James weighed in on concerns regarding the Cavaliers' court design.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is calling on the NBA to address safety concerns regarding the court at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the home of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The call comes in the aftermath of Miami Heat guard Dru Smith's season-ending injury, which occurred during a game against the Cavaliers.

The concern revolves around the unique design of the court, where there is a significant drop of about 10 inches from the basketball court to the thin sheet of rubber covering the hockey ice beneath it. While this design has been in place for over 1,200 regular-season games, including numerous playoff runs led by LeBron James, it took Smith's injury for the potential hazards to be brought to light.

LeBron James, others note issues with Cavs' court

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra labeled the court as “dangerous” and expressed doubt that anything would change with the floor. The Heat have officially contacted the NBA league office to express their concerns. Spoelstra and others around the NBA claim that there is no other court in the league with such a significant drop.

As reported by Joe Vardon of The Athletic, “when asked if he agreed with Spoelstra and the Heat about addressing safety concerns with the floor, he [replied]… ‘Yes, the league should look at it. They should address it.'”

The Lakers, the first team to play in Cleveland since Smith's injury, engaged in discussions about the court's safety during their morning walkthrough. Lakers coach Darvin Ham echoed LeBron James' sentiment, emphasizing the need to examine and improve the situation to prevent future injuries. Austin Reaves said it's “a little scary.”

The unique court design in Cleveland, with its elevated surface, has been a fixture for the Cavaliers for the past 30 years. Despite the team's comfort with the conditions, the recent incident has sparked a broader conversation about whether modifications are needed to ensure player safety. As the league grapples with these concerns, the focus turns to potential remedies, with the possibility of replacing the thick blocks of wood between the court and the ice being suggested.

As the NBA community awaits further developments, the spotlight is on the league to address safety issues and implement necessary changes to prevent future injuries on the Cleveland court.