LeBron James had a message for his critics after the Los Angeles Lakers big win over the Portland Trailblazers.

LeBron James is simply amazing. He's made many different moves over his career, some that people have loved, and some that people have hated. When LeBron came to the Lakers in 2018, critics thought it was simply one last hoorah before he lived out a lavish life in Los Angeles. Oh boy has he proved those haters wrong:

“But I just came here to make movies though! Ain’t that what y’all said right!?!?” LeBron James’ reaction to his stellar performance against the Trail Blazers 👀 (via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/5Cxdy9enp7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 19, 2023

LeBron is known for his social media presence, and he had to let the haters know after a big win against the Trail Blazers. In his 21st season in the NBA LeBron is still at the top of his game. He scored 35 points, grabbed five rebounds, and dished out nine assists in the victory. It was LeBron's 108th 30-point game with the Lakers, proving that even in the late stages of his career the King has still got it.

The King's Burden

Being who LeBron James is often leads to high praise, but also heavy scrutiny. There's no denying LeBron is hated on social media more than any athlete. The kid from Akron has been in the spotlight for over two decades now. But it seems like it never fazes him. LeBron's response the the haters out there shows that he's still got the game, and will let everyone know about it.

With the win over Portland, the Lakers are now 7-6 on the season. That's good enough for seventh in the Western Conference right now.

However, LeBron and the Lakers know that seventh isn't good enough. Any team led by LeBron James has championship aspirations, and these Lakers are no exception. The season is still young, but LA has underachieved a bit so far. Anthony Davis has been quiet, and the rest of the supporting cast has been questionable at times as well. Whether or not the Lakers will pull it together in the playoff push months of the season is something to keep an eye on.

For now, LeBron's dominance in the regular season is still worth keeping track of. We're witnessing history each game, and LeBron's going to let the world know about it. There's only one movie on LeBron's mind in LA, and that's capturing his fifth NBA title this season.