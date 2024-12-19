Safe to say that Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James isn't the biggest fan of the three-point shot in the NBA. When asked about the all-star game format, he added an interesting element on the matter, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin on X. “Our game, there’s a lot of f—ing 3s being shot. So it’s a bigger conversation than just the All-Star Game.”

Since 2005, the number of three-pointers per game has increased exponentially. In the 2004-05 season, there were 15.8 threes attempted per game. Even the Denver Nuggets, who attempt the least amount of threes per game with 30.4 threes per game, have a higher total than the league from 2005-14.

Although James isn't a fan, he's adapted to the game. He's attempted five or more threes since the 2017-18 season. As a more than effective scorer, the Lakers star has added that element to his game. However, James is talking about the grand scheme of the NBA.

Plus, this isn't the first time he's made a statement about the game. On James's podcast with Lakers coach JJ Redick, he talked about how the game has turned into threes and playing one-on-one.

Why does Lakers' forward LeBron James believe there's a problem with threes in the NBA?

Analysts, scouts, and experts say that the three-point shot is the most efficient in basketball. While it is from a numbers standpoint, it's eliminated the mid-range and other methods of scoring. Players are chucking shots from 30 feet, thinking that they're Stephen Curry.

His effectiveness is a result of mastering his craft. Not to mention, there's much more to Curry's game than just threes. His ball-handling, playmaking, and awareness make him lethal. While not every player is Curry, many will chuck up threes for the sake of it. On the flip side, players like DeMar DeRozan have been just as effective without using a barrage of threes.

An interesting metric is that the influx of threes is reducing the value of the shot. Funny enough, it's becoming less valuable than a two-point shot for the first time since the 2017-18 season. Furthermore, James's longevity might be coming into play as the game is continually evolving. Regardless, he still feels it's taking away from the creativity of the game.