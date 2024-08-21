LeBron James' former Los Angeles Lakers teammates recently talked about his longevity in the NBA. James has been in the league for over two decades now and is about to enter his 22nd season this year. He is also now the oldest player in the league but isn't acting like it. Despite James soon turning 40 this coming December, he is still one of the most dominant players in the league today. He recently won his third Olympic gold medal and was also named the MVP. With all that in mind, it's really difficult not to talk about LeBron's consistent greatness over the years.

Former Lakers stars Dwight Howard and DeMarcus Cousins shared their thoughts on James in Howard's podcast. Cousins was impressed with LeBron's achievements this late in his career. He found it difficult to believe that despite being the oldest player in the league, he was still putting up elite numbers.

“Doing s**t that's unheard of,” Cousins said. “The motherf***er averaging 25 [points] as a 40-year-old.”

Howard then jokingly asked if James could be on steroids. While the thought of LeBron on steroids seems to be out of the question to some, it isn't entirely impossible considering how he's been able to keep up his athleticism over the years. However, Cousins seemed reluctant to answer Howard's question and simply commented:

“Ain't gonna get into that.”

LeBron James' greatness continues

LeBron James is approaching his 40th birthday this December, yet he shows no signs of significantly slowing down. While there are hints that age is catching up with him, James continues to perform at an elite level. Despite the recent challenges in his pursuit of a fifth championship, LeBron remains arguably the best player on the Los Angeles Lakers.

As he transitioned into his late 30s, James has consistently been selected as an All-Star. He can also still deliver impressive numbers. Last season, LeBron averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game, shooting an efficient 54.0% from the field, despite critics questioning his shooting effectiveness.

Even as he nears 40, it's still reasonable to argue that James is the best basketball player in the world. During the 2024 Olympics, he led a team filled with NBA All-Stars, yet it was LeBron who earned the MVP title and secured the gold medal. Being crowned the champion and most valuable player in an international event underscores his status as the world's best player.

With his recent achievements, it will be fascinating to see what other records James might set as a 40-year-old and the oldest player in the NBA.