At 40 years old, LeBron James shouldn't be having the type of individual success on the court that he is having. But the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is made of different stuff. On Tuesday night, the future Basketball Hall of Famer defied Father Time again and put on a show for the Lakers to lead his team to a 111-88 demolition of the visiting Washington Wizards at Crypto.com Arena.

When it was all said and done on the court, the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player had 21 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds, thus becoming the oldest player in the history of the NBA to have such a triple-double, according to StatMuse.

“LeBron James tonight: 21 PTS, 10 REB, 13 AST. Oldest NBA player in history with a 20 PT triple-double,” StatMuse posted on X (formerly Twitter).

However, it is worth mentioning that LeBron James is not the first 40-year-old (or older) player to have a triple-double in an NBA game. His trip-dub against the Wizards put him in the same company as former Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone, who, as a 40-year-old man in 2003, recorded 10 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds to help the Lakers secure a 103-87 win over Western Conference rivals San Antonio Spurs.

Anthony Davis also had a great game versus the Wizards, as he came up with 20 points and 16 boards while Dorian Finney-Smith and Austin Reaves each had 16 points.

And speaking of the Jazz, James even came so close to breaking former Utah star point guard John Stockton's single-game assists record for a 40-year-old in the NBA. Stockton had 14 assists in a 105-92 win against the Los Angeles Clippers in a 2002 game — just days after he turned 40 years old.

But LeBron James will have plenty more chances to break that particular Stockton record, and he could do that as soon as this coming Thursday, albeit against a tough opponent. The Lakers, who have won three of their last four games and now carry a 23-18 record, are scheduled to face off against the reigning NBA champions Boston Celtics at home.

So far in the 2024-25 NBA regular season, James is averaging 23.7 points on 51.3 percent shooting from the field and 39.8 percent from behind the arc, 9.0 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game.