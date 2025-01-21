ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Lakers prediction and pick.

The Washington Wizards will look to snap their brutal 10-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night. The Wizards are mired in a disastrous season, sitting dead last in the Eastern Conference with a 6-35 record, while the Lakers hold steady at 22-18 in the Western Conference. The Wizards are allowing a league-worst 122.8 points per game, making them a prime target for the Lakers' offensive attack. With home court advantage and momentum, Los Angeles looks primed to continue Washington's misery.

Here are the Wizards-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Wizards-Lakers Odds

Washington Wizards: +13 (-110)

Moneyline: +590

Los Angeles Lakers: -13 (-110)

Moneyline: -850

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How To Watch Wizards vs. Lakers

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, NBA League Pass

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Washington Wizards, despite their current 10-game losing streak, are poised for a potential upset against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. While the Wizards' 6-35 record paints a bleak picture, their recent performances suggest a team on the verge of a breakthrough. Jordan Poole's dazzling 38-point performance against his former team, the Golden State Warriors, demonstrates the explosive offensive potential that could catch the Lakers off guard. Additionally, the emergence of rookie Bub Carrington, adds an element of unpredictability to the Wizards' lineup that the Lakers may struggle to contain.

The Wizards' recent performances against the Warriors and Suns suggest they're due for a breakout game, and the Lakers' inconsistent play makes them vulnerable to an upset. Washington's three-point shooting, while not stellar, has shown improvement, with the team hitting 34.3% from beyond the arc in their last 10 games. If they can capitalize on this and exploit the Lakers' potentially weakened interior defense, the Wizards could find success. Additionally, the absences of Jalen Hood-Schifino, Christian Wood, and Jarred Vanderbilt, could further destabilize the Lakers' rotation. With the element of surprise on their side and a hunger to snap their losing streak, the Wizards are in a prime position to shock the basketball world and secure an unexpected victory against the Lakers.

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Lakers are primed to dominate the Washington Wizards in their upcoming matchup, leveraging their impressive season performance and star power. With a solid 22-18 record and sitting 6th in the Western Conference, the Lakers have demonstrated consistent competitive spirit this season. Anthony Davis continues to be a powerhouse, leading the team with remarkable averages of 25.6 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. His defensive prowess, including 2.2 blocks per game, will be a critical factor in neutralizing the Wizards' offensive attempts. LeBron James remains a strategic maestro, contributing 8.9 assists per game and providing leadership that elevates the entire team's performance.

The Lakers' recent momentum and home court advantage at Crypto.com Arena further solidify their potential for victory. Their ability to bounce back from challenges is evident in their current season trajectory, with a resilient approach that has kept them competitive in a tough Western Conference. While the Wizards have struggled this season, the Lakers have consistently shown they can exploit opponent weaknesses and control game tempo. The combination of Davis' interior dominance, James' playmaking abilities, and the team's overall depth creates a formidable challenge for any opponent. With key players healthy and the team's offensive and defensive statistics indicating a well-rounded squad, the Lakers are positioned to secure a convincing win against the Wizards, continuing their push to climb the Western Conference standings.

Final Wizards-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Los Angeles Lakers are heavily favored to defeat the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night in large part due to their recent success. The Lakers enter the game with a solid 22-18 record and sit sixth in the Western Conference, while the Wizards are mired in a 10-game losing streak and languishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 6-35 record. Key advantages for the Lakers include their superior offensive output of 111.2 points per game compared to Washington's meager 108.6 points. Anthony Davis remains a defensive powerhouse, averaging 25.8 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game. Jordan Poole and the Wizards will struggle against a Lakers team that has won 125 of 202 all-time meetings between the franchises. With home court advantage at Crypto.com Arena and more consistent team performance, the Lakers should comfortably handle the struggling Wizards as they come away with the ATS victory at home on Tuesday night.

Final Wizards-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers -13 (-110), Under 230.5 (-110)