Things are heating up in Game 2 between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies. A case in point is LeBron James choosing to exchange words with Grizzlies agitator Dillon Brooks after the NBA’s all-time leading scorer hit a tough jumper all over the Memphis stud. LeBron knew he got the better of Brooks on that particular play so James just had to let him know.

Naturally, Brooks would not be outdone, and he too had a few things to say to LeBron after the play:

LeBron James and Dillon Brooks exchanging words heading into the timeout 😳 pic.twitter.com/9N8imkAjMk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 20, 2023

You love to see it. LeBron James was hot after this make, and he just couldn’t help but talk a bit of trash toward Brooks. For his part, you can see how Dillon threw an elbow on James’ chest as they were making their way back to the opposite end of the floor. Brooks was absolutely hyped after hearing what LeBron had to say, which if you really think about it, was always the goal for the Grizzlies forward.

Brooks has taken the role of a real villain, and he always has a few things to say about his opponents. In fact, he said right before the series started that he was looking forward to facing LeBron and the Lakers in the opening round. He’s clearly trying to get into James’ head, which on this particular occasion, may have worked. Then again, knowing LeBron James, this risky tactic could very well backfire right in Brooks’ face.