A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Apart from being an absolute force on the offensive end, Anthony Davis is also an undeniably dangerous defensive stalwart for the Los Angeles Lakers. In the second quarter of Wednesday’s Game 2 clash against the Memphis Grizzlies, it was AD who ended up on the wrong end of a massive defensive play courtesy of John Konchar.

In what can only be described as a David vs. Goliath matchup, the 6-foot-5 Konchar got way up to meet Davis at the apex to emphatically swat away AD’s dunk attempt at the rim. The result was glorious:

JOHN KONCHAR DENIES ANTHONY DAVIS AT THE RIM 🤯 pic.twitter.com/tXfk7Krtph — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 20, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That’s some Dikembe Mutombo stuff right there. The only thing missing was the infamous finger wag from Konchar, which on this particular occasion, would have been absolutely warranted. Unsurprisingly, Konchar’s massive block had the crowd going wild.

It wasn’t exactly a great half for Anthony Davis, who also suffered a painful hit to the head courtesy of a wayward elbow from Desmond Bane. AD ended up bloodied after taking a hit to the right eye, and he had to get some medical attention to stop the bleeding. Davis was able to block five shots himself, though, so it wasn’t a terrible opening half for him.

The same cannot be said for the Lakers, however, who came into the half down big. The Grizzlies desperately need a win in Game 2 after going down 0-1 in the series, and you can clearly see how motivated they are in this one, despite not having Ja Morant in the lineup.