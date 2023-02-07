LeBron James is on the brink of history. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar could very well break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s long-standing all-time scoring record on Tuesday when LA hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Crypto.com Arena. There’s no doubt that James has envisioned this momentous occasion many times in the past and right now, it’s about to become a reality.

By his own admission, there is one specific way that LeBron does NOT want to break the record with. According to James, he is adamant that he does not want to do it from the charity stripe:

“I know what I don’t want it to be: a free throw,” he said.

"I know what I don't want it to be: a free throw." LeBron James describes how he wants to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the All-Time NBA scoring record 👑pic.twitter.com/EwzGXbtrBR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 7, 2023

LeBron was asked what his dream scenario would be when he actually breaks the record. I’m sure he would love to do it in a more significant moment like a game-winner or something of a similar magnitude. That’s pretty much going to be out of his control, though, so at this point, James will just need to take it when it comes.

It will be interesting to see, however, how he reacts if he’s actually standing behind the charity stripe with the record on the line. Will LeBron James actually intentionally miss a free throw just to fulfill his wish? I mean, unless the outcome of the game will depend on said free throw(s) then I guess this man deserves a pass if he decides to miss a couple from the stripe, right? Would he actually do it, though?