LeBron James could be less than 12 hours away from breaking the all-time NBA scoring record of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward needs just 36 points to surpass Abdul Jabbar and he could score all those record-breaking points Tuesday night at home versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With the record within reach and virtually in the bag of LeBron James, the four-time NBA MVP still has no idea how he would react once he actually sinks the bucket everyone has been waiting for (via Zach Lowe of ESPN).

“It’s weird, it’s weird,” he says. “I don’t know how I’m gonna feel, to be completely honest. I made goals. I want to be Rookie of the Year. I want to be an All-Star. I want to be the most valuable player at some point. I want to be Defensive Player of the Year and make All-Defensive teams. I want to lead the league in assists. I never, ever set a goal that I wanted to be the all-time leading scorer in NBA history,” LeBron James said per Lowe.

“It’s 38,000 points. I’m like, that’s not even possible. So I don’t know how I’m gonna feel. But I’m humbled. It’s very gratifying to know my name is placed with the greats. I’ve always wanted to be one of the greatest, if not the greatest, that ever played this game.”

LeBron James is dealing with some ankle soreness ahead of the Thunder game. He is listed as questionable for the meeting, but with a chance to make history — or at least further trim down Abdul-Jabbar’s lead — it’s fair to expect James to suit up.

On the season, LeBron James is averaging 30.0 points per game on 50.5 percent shooting from the field.