Despite falling behind the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs after an inconsistent start to the season, the Milwaukee Brewers continue their relentless pursuit of the postseason. The team is determined to reach the playoffs for the seventh time in the last eight seasons. And the Brewers’ dominant three-game winning streak gives fans reason to believe.

After blowing out the Minnesota Twins 9-0 on Saturday, Milwaukee won its third straight game. And the team has scored 34 runs in that three-game span, per MLB on X.

Christian Yelich and the Brewers’ offense have come alive, as they’ve outscored their last three opponents 34-13 after Saturday’s shutout.

Christian Yelich led the Brewers’ outburst with 8 hits and 10 RBI in three games

The impressive streak began against the Cubs on Thursday. Milwaukee jumped out to an early lead, putting up eight runs by the fifth inning and then holding off a comeback attempt by their division rival to hang on for the 8-7 win.

The Brewers then began a three-game series against the Twins on Friday that featured rookie sensation Jacob Misiorowski. The former top prospect tossed six innings, allowing two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out six batters. As it turned out, the Brewers didn’t need the superb outing as the team scored 17 runs, led by Yelich’s 4-hit, 8-RBI performance.

Article Continues Below

Still, Misiorowski picked up his second win of the season in the 17-6 victory, becoming the only pitcher in 125 years to have more wins than hits allowed over his first two starts.

On Saturday, Jose Quintana delivered his best start since returning from the injured list earlier this month, allowing three hits in six shutout innings. Six different Brewers contributed to the 9-0 rout, with Issac Collins’ 3-RBI outburst leading the way.

The win against Minnesota on Saturday capped the team’s best three-game scoring output of the season. Although the Brewers did score 32 runs over three games earlier this year, from April 6-9.

Milwaukee has scored 17 runs in a game three times this season, on Friday against the Twins, May 31 against the Philadelphia Phillies and April 9 against the Rockies.

But, given the Brewers' uneven year, the team has also allowed runs in bunches. Milwaukee’s season-high for runs allowed over a three-game stretch occurred back in March. The Brewers gave up 43 runs over three games from March 29-31.