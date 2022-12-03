By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers may have just officially turned their season around after their massive win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. It’s obviously still way too early in the season, but this victory could have a significant impact on LA after taking down Giannis Antetkounmpo and Co. on their own home floor.

After the game, LeBron James was asked to comment on Anthony Davis’ monster performance. AD finished the win with 44 points on 18-of-27 shooting, to go along with 10 rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and zero turnovers in 40 minutes of action. When asked to provide his assessment of Davis’ outing, LeBron saw it as an opportunity to double down on his claim about AD’s sheer dominance of late:

“Same thing that I’ve been seeing from him for the last three and a half weeks: (he’s) been one of the best players in the league, if not the best both sides of the floor player,” LeBron said. “He’s doing it on both ends, and tonight he had it going from the start to the finish.”

"It's an honor for me to try to carry on his legacy while I play this game." @KingJames on passing @MagicJohnson for No. 6 on the NBA’s all-time assists list. pic.twitter.com/01iYFDrSwd — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 3, 2022

This isn’t the first time LeBron has heaped this type of praise on his Lakers teammate. Last week, James stated that he thought Davis was playing like the “best player in the league” amid his mind-blowing stretch while LeBron was out injured. James has now returned but Anthony Davis has refused to take his foot off the gas.

LeBron wasn’t bad himself in the win, logging a 28-point, 11-assist double-double with eight rebounds, two steals, and zero turnovers. James also surpassed Magic Johnson on the all-time assists leaderboard, thereby marking another historic milestone for the Lakers superstar.