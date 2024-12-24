The Los Angeles Lakers couldn’t extend their winning streak to four games, falling 117-114 to the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. LeBron James led the way with a triple-double, recording 28 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. In the aftermath of the loss, James addressed concerns about the team’s struggles against physical opponents, offering a candid assessment of their performance.

“I don’t know… We just gotta match physicality with physicality,” James said in his postgame remarks to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “I can’t speak for nobody but myself when it comes to there. I’m a football player so I don’t mind physicality to be honest. As a team, we just gotta be better with it – just be strong, that’s all.”

When asked if physicality is something the team can develop over time, James was candid in his response.

“We got to do it as a team. We gotta help guys get open, guys are pressuring the ball. You gotta help guys screen better – use the triple-threat,” James explained. “It’s not something you can learn though. You don’t learn how to be more physical. It’s either in you, or not.”

Lakers address physicality concerns after Pistons loss ahead of Christmas Day clash vs. Warriors

The loss dropped the Lakers to a 16-13 record, exposing vulnerabilities against teams that excel in a more physical style of play. As they look to bounce back, the Lakers turn their focus to an eagerly anticipated Christmas Day showdown against the Golden State Warriors, who hold a 15-13 record.

LeBron James also reflected on his upcoming matchup with Stephen Curry, a rivalry that has defined much of their careers. This Christmas marks the fourth time the two stars will face off on the holiday. James holds a 2-1 record in their Christmas Day meetings, with the most recent encounter occurring in 2018 when James and the Lakers defeated Curry and the Warriors.

The Lakers will need to address their physicality concerns ahead of their clash with Golden State, a team known for its fast-paced offense and defensive intensity at times. With both teams vying for momentum in a tight Western Conference race, the matchup promises to be a critical test for Los Angeles as they aim to solidify their identity moving forward.

For James, the game will serve as another chapter in his storied rivalry with Curry, combining high stakes with the festive backdrop of a marquee NBA tradition.