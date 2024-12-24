The Los Angeles Lakers’ three-game win streak came to an end Monday night in a 117-114 loss to the Detroit Pistons. Despite the defeat, LeBron James posted a triple-double with 28 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. The Lakers fell to 16-13 on the season, but James quickly turned his focus to the team’s highly anticipated Christmas Day matchup against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Speaking to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin on Wednesday, James reflected on the opportunity to face Curry, emphasizing the significance of their rivalry.

“Anytime you get an opportunity to get on the court and compete [with] one of the greats that’s ever played this game – you don’t take it for granted,” James said. “Like I said, I don’t know how many more opportunities we’ll get to go against each other, so it’s always fun.”

LeBron James' Lakers set for Christmas Day clash vs. Stephen Curry's Warriors

The Lakers and Warriors currently have similar records, with Golden State sitting at 15-13. James and Curry’s rivalry spans years, including four NBA Finals matchups, a Western Conference semifinal series, and an NBA Play-In game. This year’s Christmas clash will mark the fourth time the two superstars have faced off on the holiday. James holds a 2-1 advantage in their Christmas Day games, with their most recent meeting occurring in 2018 when the Lakers secured a win.

Anthony Davis, who contributed 19 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks against the Pistons, also weighed in on the upcoming game. Davis highlighted the challenge of facing former teammate Dennis Schroder, who was recently traded to the Warriors from the Brooklyn Nets. Schroder, who played for the Lakers during the 2020-21 and 2022-23 seasons, played a key role in their 2023 Western Conference Finals run, providing steady playmaking and defensive effort.

“We always have battles with them,” Davis said. “We’ve seen them in the playoffs a couple of years. They add Dennis to their team and it’s a good pickup for them. So it’s going to be fun to go up into the Bay and try to get a win.”

The matchup between James and Curry has long been a centerpiece of NBA competition. Both players have defined an era of basketball through their respective championship runs and numerous iconic performances. The Christmas Day game at Chase Center in San Francisco promises to deliver another chapter in their storied rivalry.