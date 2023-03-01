There was a lot of talk surrounding Joel Embiid getting snubbed as a starter for the recently-concluded NBA All-Star Game. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar eventually made his way to the starting lineup as an injury replacement, and in a way, his selection was validated by LeBron James when the Los Angeles Lakers talisman chose Embiid as the first starter pick for Team LeBron.

This meant a lot for Embiid. The Sixers big man had nothing but high praise for James, as he talked up LeBron’s supremacy over the rest of the NBA:

“The best player in the NBA, since he has been in the league for 20 years, he shows you that — and that’s someone that’s extremely smart, that knows basketball, you know, one of the smartest players ever,” Embiid told FOX Sports.

No one will probably deny the fact that the things LeBron James is doing at the age of 38 are simply astonishing. However, there will be more than a few folks out there that will argue against Embiid’s claim that LeBron is the very best player in the NBA today. Fans of Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo might have a thing or two to say about this bold statement, and the same can be said for supporters of reigning back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic.

For his part, however, Embiid believes that LeBron’s decision to select him as the No. 1 pick among the NBA All-Star Game starters is Joel’s best clap-back to his naysayers:

“Often you hear the media [say] this guy, that guy is better. And then I end up not being a starter, which is cool,” Embiid said. “But then again, someone like that comes out and picks you first. I mean, it shows you that maybe some of the guys that are saying that stuff and voting, they may be wrong.”