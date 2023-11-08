The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Miami Heat on Monday prompting a blunt take from 'The King' himself afterward.

Expectations were high for the 2023-2024 Los Angeles Lakers entering the season, but few could have anticipated the start they had so far.

The Lakers are under .500 on the season with a record of three wins and four losses, prompting team superstar LeBron James to share a blunt observation with fans after a disappointing loss to the Miami Heat on Monday.

Alleged no-calls against James were sent to the NBA's league offices recently. James is preparing to face an old nemesis in Dillon Brooks, the former Grizzlies agitator and enforcer who sent a stern message to ‘The King' recently.

On Tuesday night James unleashed a blunt message to his nearly 53 million Instagram followers after the Lakers' 108-107 loss to the defending Eastern Conference Champion Miami Heat.

The game isn’t won or lost in the last 2 mins! If you know the game things happen throughout the 1st, 2nd. 3rd and first 10 mins of 4th that has MAJOR impact on outcomes. https://t.co/ReW6r43Wax — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 8, 2023

The 38-year-old Lakers superstar scored 30 points in 37 minutes, adding four rebounds and three assists to his stat line by the time it was all said and done.

The Lakers are 10th place in the Western Conference, tied with Kevin Durant's Suns and Victor Wembanyama and Gregg Popovich's San Antonio Spurs.

To make matters more frustrating, the Lakers' star big man Anthony Davis exited the Miami game with an apparent injury.

Anthony Davis exited tonight’s Lakers-Heat game with an apparent injury. Hope he’s alright 🙏pic.twitter.com/8sEtFCcuXP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 7, 2023

The Lakers play the Rockets tomorrow night in what should be a fascinating clash between a veteran Lakers squad and the talented young Rockets.

LeBron James is currently averaging more than 25 points this season, an incredible number but still not quite what fans have come to expect from the NBA's all-time leading scorer. For the Lakers to get back to their championship ways, James is going to have to harness his criticisms of the officials and fans into even better results, especially if Davis doesn't return to full strength anytime soon.