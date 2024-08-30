If there's someone who knows how to appreciate different athletes in various disciplines, it has to be LeBron James. He keeps an eye on nearly every game and just loves seeing competition. With college football coming back to people's screens, the Los Angeles Lakers immediately tuned in to the North Dakota State and Colorado football game. There are a lot of notable players who joined Deion Sanders' squad but The King seems to be observing Shedeur Sanders.

LeBron James is loving every bit of how Shedeur Sanders is leading the Colorado football program. The Lakers legend was glued to his seat during their opener against the North Dakota State squad when the Buffaloes' quarterback started working his magic. He noted how the college football world will be seeing so much of the top signal caller in the coming season in his latest post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Shedeur to Hunter for 6! Going to be seeing and hearing that a lot this season I bet!” he wrote.

The Lakers legend has been quite a fan of the young Colorado football star. In fact, he even brought him and Travis Hunter to one of their games last season. Moreover, James has also established quite a relationship with Deion Sanders throughout the past decades. Surely, the young Sanders has made a fan out of James.

Will the Lakers legend be disappointed while watching Colorado football?

Well, that does not look to be the case. While last season a bit underwhelming for Sanders and his squad, this season is looking different. By the tail end of the first period, the Colorado football squad is still trailing North Dakota State. They are down with a scoreline of 10-7.

However, Shedeur has been giving everything that he can to keep the Buffaloes afloat. In fact, he has completed all four of his passing attempts so far to notch 65 yards for the Colorado football squad. This average passing gain on 16.5 yards per attempt even led to a touchdown for Sanders.

Will they get their act together and put on a show for the Lakers legend?