Shedeur Sanders' net worth in 2024 is $3 million thanks to the top NIL valuation in college sports. Sanders is the quarterback for the University of Colorado Buffaloes and the son of head coach and former NFL star Deion Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders' net worth could grow soon as he is projected as a high pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Let's look at Shedeur Sanders' net worth in 2024.

What is Shedeur Sanders' net worth in 2024?: $3 million (estimate)

Sanders was born on Feb. 7, 2002, in Tyler, Texas. He attended Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas, with his father, Deion Sanders, acting as the offensive coordinator. He completed 251 of 366 passes in his senior season for 3,702 yards and 43 touchdowns.

Sanders was a four-star prospect slated to play college football at Florida Atlantic before flipping to Jackson State after Deion's appointment as the team's head coach. Shedeur Sanders' net worth in 2024 sits at about $3 million, according to Sportskeeda.

Shedeur Sanders at Jackson State

Deion named Shedeur the team's starting quarterback for the 2021 season. He passed for 3,231 yards with 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Shedeur won the Southwestern Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year award and was second-team All-SWAC. He also won the Jerry Rice Award as the most outstanding freshman in the NCAA Division I FCS Subdivision. Shedeur was the first player from a historically black college or university to win the award.

Sanders had an even better year in his sophomore season. He finished with a 70.6% passing percentage, throwing for 3,732 yards, 40 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

He was the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year and won the Deacon Jones Trophy as the nation's top HBCU player. With Deion moving to the Power 5, Shedeur entered the transfer portal after the 2022 Celebration Bowl.

Shedeur Sanders and Deion Sanders take over Colorado

Shedeur joined his father in Colorado after entering the transfer portal. Deion immediately named him the starting quarterback, with his other son Shilo being one of the stars of the defensive backfield.

It's hard to explain the hype train that began to roll down the tracks at the start of the Sanders era in Colorado. Deion started the hype in spring practices, but the players made it come to life with a 45-42 upset win over 17th-ranked TCU in the season opener. Shedeur was a star, completing 38 of 47 passes for a school-record 510 yards and four touchdowns.

It looked like nothing would slow down the Buffaloes, but they began to falter down the stretch after star cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter went down with an injury. Colorado's defense couldn't contend with the high-flying offenses in the Big 12 and struggled to a 4-8 record.

The Buffaloes were 3-0 to begin the season and even got a nationally ranked designation. The hype was at an all-time high when they went into Eugene to take on the Oregon Ducks in Week 4, but they came crashing back to earth with a 42-6 loss. The Buffaloes won just one of their remaining eight games.

There is significantly less talk around the program this season, as people will wait and see how they perform before crowning the Buffaloes.

They get things started with a tough matchup against one of the top FCS teams in North Dakota State, before consecutive rivalry games against Nebraska and Colorado State. Shedeur will need a bounce-back season if he wants to hear his name called early in the 2025 NFL Draft.

How much does Shedeur Sanders make from NIL deals?

Sanders made one of the most notable NIL deals ever on the eve of the 2024 season. He signed a deal with Nike, with the company showcasing him doing the iconic watch flex celebration with text that said, “You know what time it is.”

The Sanders name is iconic with the Nike brand, as Deion had a line of cleats when he played. Sanders spoke about the Nike deal on a recent 2Legendary podcast episode.

“I would want to build on it. I want to build on it,” Sanders said. “Have like a different version. But I think concept because I feel like now, like just looking at life and looking at everything, it's more about generational.

“It's more about what could be passed down year after year after year after year, rather than everybody starting to think they're whole new wave and whole new because there's no real substance behind it.”

Sanders is the only collegiate athlete with an NIL valuation above $4 million. He ranks ahead of Livvy Dunne, Arch Manning, and Hunter. Sanders' NIL valuation comes in at $4.7 million, according to On3.

Nike isn't the only major brand to sign Sanders. He also has deals with Gatorade, Beats by Dre, Google, and AT&T. Nevertheless, this is all we know about Shedeur Sanders' net worth in 2024.