The Los Angeles Lakers are continuing their 2024-25 preseason campaign. However, one renowned team star is paying attention to events outside of the NBA. LeBron James turned heads on social media by agreeing with one of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes' takes on veteran New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Jets took on the Buffalo Bills in an intense Monday Night Football matchup. The game was tied with just under 13 minutes left in the fourth quarter. However, just before halftime, Aaron Rodgers launched a Hail Mary pass to the end zone in New York's last-second attempt to score. Allen Lazard caught the pass and added to Rodgers' portfolio of successful deep-range touchdown passes.

Patrick Mahomes was in awe of Rogers' feat and gave this statement on X Monday night:

“Why is Aaron so good that,” Mahomes wrote alongside three laughing emojis.

LeBron James seemed to concur, echoing Mahomes' take:

“Right!! It's ridiculous! James commented.

The Lakers star may not play in the NFL, but he gives credit where credit is due.

Rodgers amassed 286 yards and two TDs early in the fourth quarter. If he continues the strong effort, New York could take Josh Allen and the Bills down and get their record back to the .500 mark.

Meanwhile, LeBron James and the Lakers are preparing for their regional preseason matchup against the Golden State Warriors. LA will host Golden State at home on Tuesday in a showdown between James and former NBA Finals rival and Team USA teammate Stephen Curry.

James has a lot of respect for Curry, especially after his 2024 Olympic effort. Nevertheless, Curry stands in the way of James' and the Lakers' title aspirations, so he will not take competition against the star guard lightly.

There seems to be greatness all around in the NBA and NFL in 2024. It will be exciting to see how both seasons play out as things heat up.