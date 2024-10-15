The New York Jets have had an eventful seven days since returning from their Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London. Head coach Robert Saleh was fired by owner Woody Johnson. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was promoted to interim head coach. And quarterback Aaron Rodgers was labeled a coach killer by fans.

The Jets attempted to block out the noise accompanying the organization’s massive shakeup while preparing to take on their AFC East rivals the Buffalo Bills in a battle for first place in the division on Monday Night Football in Week 6. Josh Allen and the Bills executed a clutch 10-play, 80 yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox. The score put Buffalo up 20-10 with 21 seconds left in the half. Then, Rodgers got to work.

Expand Tweet

After quickly getting the ball near midfield with a 14-yard pass to Garrett Wilson, Rodgers summoned a vintage moment. He bought enough time behind the line of scrimmage for his receivers to reach the end zone before uncorking an arching pass that traveled more than 60 yards in the air. Wideout Allen Lazard leapt up as time expired and came down with the ball, landing on his back, per Clutchpoints on X. A moment later, the ball squirted out. However, one referee ran forward with his arms up, signaling touchdown. Incredibly, Lazard possessed the ball long enough for the pass to be completed and the Jets made it 20-17 at the half.

Aaron Rodgers turns back the clock for more Hail Mary magic

Rodgers has had a knack for dramatic touchdowns throughout his remarkable career. He’s had uncanny success with the Hail Mary in particular. The pass to Lazard before the half was the fourth successful Hail Mary touchdown Rodgers has completed and his first in a Jets uniform.

New York landed Rodgers in a trade with the Green Bay Packers prior to the 2023 season. Unfortunately a torn Achilles suffered on the first drive of his Jets debut ended Rodgers’ year. The Jets had high hopes coming into 2024, pairing a healthy Rodgers with a championship-caliber defense. However, the offense has disappointed through the first six weeks and the Jets came into their showdown with the Bills 2-3. Still, a win over Buffalo would move New York into first place in the AFC East.

Rodgers was banged up after taking numerous hits in Week 5 against a dominant Vikings’ defense. Fortunately he was able to shake off the low ankle sprain and take the field Monday night against the Bills. Ulbrich’s first major move as interim head coach was to remove offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett from play-calling duties. Todd Downing took over play calling for the Week 6 matchup. The Jets hired Downing as passing game coordinator prior to the 2023 season.