Lakers forward LeBron James talked about his emotions after a 'special' return to Cleveland where the Cavs played a tribute video to the star

Despite playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, it's clear that the Cleveland Cavaliers will always hold a special place in LeBron James' heart.

The team compiled a tribute video, which is captured by Hoop Central, filled with some of James' most iconic moments during his two stints in Cleveland. The show of gratitude was not random, however. This marked the 38-year-old's first visit to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse since he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points in NBA history this past February. That means the final highlight in the tribute showed James in a Lakers jersey.

After the game, the Lakers star talked about what the tribute video meant to him, courtesy of Spectrum Sports:

LeBron James speaks on the importance of AD’s touches and emotions returning to back to Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/1hfWP4ujDR — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 26, 2023

Said LeBron, “I spent 11 years here and, you know to come back after my Miami stint and win a championship here for this franchise, for this city, I think it was like a 52-year drought or something like that. That was just something I'll never forget, you know, no matter how old I get, I'll always remember that moment. So stepping back on this floor is always a pretty cool feeling, looking up (to the rafters) and being a part of pretty much all the banners in this arena. But the number one banner is the one that's sits in the middle.”

It was a big day for the Lakers forward. His LeBron James Home Court Museum opened in Akron, Ohio today as well.

The museum tour will take James' fans on a journey through his life and basketball career, offering glimpses into his time at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, as well as the start of his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003. Though it is focused on his early life and career instead of his time with the Lakers, many trophies and equipment will be on display, as will the original rim and backboard from his high school gym.

All proceeds from the museum's ticket sales will go back into the community and help those enrolled at James' I Promise School in Akron.