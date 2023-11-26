Lakers star LeBron James revealed his mom's role in how the LeBron James Home Court Museum came into existence

A museum memorializing NBA legend and current Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James opened in his hometown of Akron, Ohio on Saturday.

The white suit the Lakers forward wore to the 2003 NBA Draft is on display in the LeBron James Home Court Museum. Fans can also find plenty of memorabilia from his time in St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Home Court.

Today, LeBron talked about the role his mother played in helping the museum come into existence, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Said LeBron, “I used to get on my mom about saving everything … and she kind of threw it back in my face (with the museum exhibits).”

All proceeds from the museum's ticket sales will will go back into the community and help those enrolled at James' I Promise School in Akron.

“This is still so crazy to me that this is happening,” the Lakers star posted on social media recently. “I can't wait for my fans all over the world to get a peek behind the curtain to see what we've built and where it all began. Ain't nobody better mess up my room either!! Only in Akron!”

The museum tour will take James' fans on a journey through his life and basketball career, offering glimpses into his time at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, as well as the start of his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003. Though it is focused on his early life and career instead of his time with the Lakers, many trophies and equipment will be on display, as will the original rim and backboard from his high school gym.