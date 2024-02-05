LeBron James approved of Taurean Prince's performance Saturday.

On Saturday evening, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers picked up their second straight win with a thrilling road victory over the New York Knicks at the Mecca of basketball, Madison Square Garden. James led the way with 24 points, while Austin Reaves chipped in 22 of his own in what was a total team effort for the Lakers against what had been the hottest team in basketball entering the contest.

Prior to the game, Los Angeles head coach Darvin Ham raised eyebrows by removing forward Taurean Prince, who had been struggling a bit as of late, from the starting lineup and inserting Rui Hachimura, acquired at last year's trade deadline, in his place.

Prince responded with a very nice performance against the Knicks, scoring 16 points, including multiple timely buckets in the fourth quarter, to help the Lakers pull out the impressive win.

After the game, LeBron James got one hundred percent real on what he saw from Taurean Prince in his new role for the team.

“Him coming off the bench and giving us that spark he gave us was big for us,” said James, per Lakers Daily on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.

Prince was one of several players brought in for the Lakers this past offseason to help bolster the team's depth, a problem that was exposed in their Western Conference Finals loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Los Angeles now just has one more leg on their current road trip, which will take place on Monday evening against the Charlotte Hornets.