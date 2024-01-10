LeBron James signed a new deal with Fanatics.

LeBron James recently signed a multi-year contract with Fanatics Collectibles, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. James' new partnership with Fanatics also includes a collab with his son, Bronny James.

Lakers star LeBron James has signed a multiyear trading card deal with Fanatics Collectibles. James had been with Upper Deck. He and Bronny James signed a one-of-one card that releases Jan. 19. pic.twitter.com/SjEjUuX0ox — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 10, 2024

Michael Rubin of Fanatics addressed LeBron James' decision to sign a deal with the company, and shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) that LeBron narrated.

Much love and appreciation @KingJames for narrating this video 🏆🏆!! Couldn't be more excited to have you as part of our family – looking forward to building and innovating with you for fans and collectors. pic.twitter.com/0CjGAl4xZU — Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) January 10, 2024

The end of the video shows the LeBron and Bronny collab. The card of LeBron and Bronny James will be highly coveted. Bronny has gained no shortage of popularity as he begins his college career with USC basketball.

LeBron, Bronny James' 2023-24 seasons with Lakers, USC

Of course, having, LeBron as his father means all eyes will be on him. So far, Bronny has done an impressive job of dealing with the pressure. USC basketball has endured an inconsistent season overall. Still, Bronny has displayed signs of potential with the Trojans.

LeBron James' Lakers are in a similar situation. LA is just 19-19, and the team has struggled ever since winning the NBA In-Season Tournament. LeBron continues to find success at 39-years old, though.

LeBron and Bronny will look to help their teams turn things around moving forward.