When Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson went down with a brutal lower-body injury during Sunday's home game against the Cincinnati Bengals, boos were heard from Cleveland fans inside the Huntington Bank Field. They were apparently happy to see Watson leave the field despite the QB suffering a potentially career-ending Achilles injury. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James did not like that behavior from Browns fans.

LeBron James expresses his displeasure over fans' reactions to Deshaun Watson's injury

In a post on X late Sunday night, the former Cleveland Cavaliers star shared a blunt message to the fans who took some delight in Watson's injury.

“Cleveland Fans! Yall know how much we’ve been thru throughout the years both good, bad and indifferent,” the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player said.

“With that being said booing anyone that’s down with an injury let alone your own player is LAME AF!! To the ones who didn’t 🫡,” LeBron James added.

LeBron James knows what it's like to be treated negatively by Cleveland sports fans. When he decided to take his talents to South Beach after several years with the Cavs, he immediately became an enemy in the eyes of Cleveland diehards, who eventually forgave him for helping the Cavaliers win the franchise's first-ever NBA title in 2016.

Watson suffered the injury in the first half of the Bengals game. It was a non-contact injury, with replays showing a noticeable pop in his leg, suggesting an Achilles rupture. Before he exited the game, Watson, who has also dealt with numerous sexual assault allegations, passed for 128 yards with zero touchdowns on 15-of-17 pass completions.

The Browns lost to Cincinnati, 21-14, with Dorian Thompson-Robinson taking over the job under center before also leaving the field with a finger injury. Jameis Winston finished the game at the QB slot for the Browns, who dropped to 1-6 on the season.