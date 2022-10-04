LeBron James gets 100% brutally honest on non-existent relationship with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James could potentially pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list this season. While being the top dog in the history of the NBA would obviously be special, The King doesn’t appear to care about being in Kareem’s company.

Speaking after the Lakers’ preseason opener on Monday, James revealed that he has zero relationship with Abdul-Jabbar. Via Ballislife:

LeBron was asked about his thoughts & relationship with Kareem. “No thoughts & no relationship.” pic.twitter.com/9SSi59aMYH — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 4, 2022

Yikes. Could LeBron be any more monotone there? Remember, Kareem did criticize the Lakers veteran earlier this year for his comments on the COVID-19 pandemic and his Sam Cassell “big balls” dance after draining a three-pointer.

“Some of the things he’s done and said are really beneath him, as far as I can see,” Abdul-Jabbar said in April of LeBron James. “Some of the great things that he’s done, he’s standing on both sides of the fence almost, you know? It makes it hard for me to accept that when he’s committed himself to a different take on everything. It’s hard to figure out where he’s standing. You’ve got to check him out every time.”

LeBron James didn’t have much of a response after Kareem’s comments about the pandemic either, where The King posted a Spiderman meme with three characters looking at each other saying “cold”, “flu”, and “COVID-19:

“I don’t have a response to Kareem at all,” James said. “And if you saw the post and you read the tag, you’re literally, honestly asking, ‘Help me out?’ Help me kind of figure it all out. We’re all trying to figure this pandemic out.”

Carmelo Anthony actually wanted to set up a sit-down between the two legends, but it has yet to happen. Needless to say, LeBron doesn’t have any interest in doing so. This latest interview is evidence of just that.