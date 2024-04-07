LeBron James was listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to an ankle issue. Unfortunately, he was eventually ruled out for the game. What's interesting, however, is that his designated injury is not the reason for his absence.
James is apparently dealing with flu-like symptoms, forcing the Lakers to let him sit out their showdown with the Timberwolves, per ClutchPoints reporter Michael Corvo.
LeBron James (flu-like symptoms) is OUT for tonight's Lakers-Timberwolves game, the team announced. pic.twitter.com/ErNezl2o9Y
It's no longer new for LeBron to be on the Lakers' injury report. It has been the norm throughout the season, as the Purple and Gold often list him as either questionable or probable prior to games as they manage his health. The superstar forward is already 39 years old, so it's unavoidable for him to experience several body ailments in the rigorous 82-game campaign.
Despite often being on the injury report, however, James rarely sit out. Heading to Sunday's game, James has played in 68 games so far, missing just 10 games and with only one instance of a back-to-back absence. LeBron has been relatively healthy, so it's definitely surprising to many that he ended up being sidelines.
But then again, with illness being the reason for his absence rather than an injury, it's understandable why the Lakers made the decision to rule him out.
Should the Laker be worried without LeBron James?
Sure enough, there's no denying that LeBron James' absence is quite the blow to the Lakers. After all, there's no easy way to replace the all-around production he brings on a nightly basis. James is averaging 25.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
D'Angelo Russell has been playing well and should be able to help alleviate the scoring load that's now on Anthony Davis' shoulder with James out, but the rest of the team definitely needs to step up considering that they are up against a feisty Timberwolves team.
Anthony Edwards remains a huge offensive threat, and he's sure to make life hard for the Lakers. The Purple and Gold are also expected to have a hard time dealing with the top-defense in the NBA anchored by Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner Rudy Gobert. Without James, that task has also become even more difficult.
The good news for the Lakers is that they have performed relatively well in games without James. They are 6-4 in such games, even registering wins against two of the East's best teams in the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks (twice).
In the Lakers' first meeting with the Timberwolves this season, they were also without James. But Davis and Co. put up quite the fight before losing 118-111. AD exploded for 31 points in the contest, though it just wasn't enough against the trio of Edwards, Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.
With KAT currently out for the Timberwolves and the Lakers brimming with confidence after winning nine of their last 10 games, Darvin Ham's men could find a chance to take a W even without LeBron.
Lakers injury woes
Aside from LeBron James, the Lakers also have other key absences. Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood have all been ruled out due to various injuries.
Prior to the Wolves game, LA owns a 45-33 record, good for eighth in the West. They are only half a game ahead of the Sacramento Kings, though, so they really need to get a win to ensure they stay in contention for the Top 6 seeds or at least a better Play-In spot.