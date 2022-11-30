Published November 30, 2022

By Michael Corvo · 2 min read

Good news for the Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James is listed as probable for Wednesday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers — and it’s not because of the ankle injury he suffered on Monday.

Instead, LeBron is only cited with the left adductor strain that caused him to miss five games before returning last Friday.

Good news for the Lakers: LeBron is listed as probable for Wednesday’s game vs. Portland, and not because of the ankle injury he suffered on Monday. pic.twitter.com/kjr2FqyTRI — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) November 30, 2022

LeBron was forced to head to the Crypto.com Arena locker room midway through the first quarter of the Lakers’ gut-wrenching 116-115 loss to the Indiana Pacers after rolling up on his left ankle, causing a minor sprain. He was able to return by the second quarter and went on to play 36 minutes, but he was noticeably limited.

LeBron sprains his ankle and exits to the locker room pic.twitter.com/OCCrCGe8WF — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) November 29, 2022

In the fourth quarter, LeBron missed seven of his eight field goal attempts and barely moved around on defense as the Lakers blew a 17-point lead. In particular, the Lakers were dominated in transition and on the glass as their lead dwindled — two areas in which a full-speed LeBron would typically be more useful.

“Everything has to go wrong for you to lose a game like that,” James said. “And everything went wrong,”

As for his ankle, LeBron — who finished with 21 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists — kept things curt when asked about how it felt after he rolled it.

“It was better before it happened,” he said with a frustrated smile.

Considering how ankle injuries can swell up the next day, LeBron’s latest injury report designation is deeply encouraging. After practice on Tuesday, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham shared that LeBron was getting his ankle “checked out” and the team would wait to “see what the results are.”

LeBron dealt with a significant high right ankle sprain over the final months of the 2020-21 season and a left ankle sprain at the end of last season that required 4-to-6 weeks of offseason rest.

After the Portland clash, the Lakers (7-12) will embark on a challenging six-game East Coast road trip featuring matchups with the Milwaukee Bucks, Washington Wizards Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, and Philadelphia 76ers. Obviously, they need LeBron at full strength to compete with those squads.