The Los Angeles Lakers trail the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals after losing the first two games of the series. LeBron James’ age has shown at times and because of that, he has been issued the new warning for NBA players who are on the verge of falling off: an invitation from Dwight Howard to come play in Taiwan.

“I heard when you poke the bear it unleashes a different type of animal, let’s go,” Howard said on Twitter after the Lakers fell down 0-2 to the Nuggets. The former Laker said that it was all jokes and also jokingly suggested that he and James could remake their McDonald’s commercial from 2010.

King we can remake this commercial here in Taiwan though 😂 pic.twitter.com/3MFJm2FiKV — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) May 19, 2023

Since going overseas to successfully continue his basketball career, Howard has lobbied for other NBA players to join him. Any notable player who has come up short in the playoffs has been on the receiving end of a call-out on Twitter from Howard. While many of his pleas don’t carry any serious weight, it’s not a good sign if he’s singling you out.

James fumbling a fast-break opportunity where he usually puts up highlights was one of the many gaffes he committed in the Lakers’ Game 2 defeat. He’s 0-10 from three-point range over the first two games of the series and his shooting efficiency in the fourth quarter hasn’t been great.

The Lakers still have the chance to beat the Nuggets, especially with two upcoming games at home. But James will have to get back to being dominant for the entirety of games going forward.