During the Los Angeles Lakers’ practice session on Tuesday, LeBron James reflected on the frightening heart scare that his son, Bronny James, experienced last summer. Bronny, a promising basketball prospect, suffered a cardiac arrest during a USC practice session, an incident that shook the James family and the basketball community.

LeBron recounted the emotional journey, particularly the resilience Bronny showed in the face of adversity. “Obviously we had a moment when he got drafted. We all got an opportunity to be together as a family in New York – He was drafted by the Lakers. We had a moment there thinking about not too long ago when the scare happened. When he’s able to grace the NBA floor – if that is tonight or whenever the case may be, it will be another one of those moments, just to know that adversity he went through,” LeBron said.

Bronny James, drafted by the Lakers as the 55th overall pick, is expected to make his NBA debut soon, with speculation that it could come in the Lakers’ season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The possibility of LeBron and Bronny playing together on the same court has generated significant excitement across the league.

LeBron reveals Bronny's unwavering determination to return to basketball after heart surgery

LeBron James also recalled the pivotal moment following Bronny’s heart surgery when his son’s determination to return to the game became clear. “To see him be able to play in a college division one game, the same year he had heart surgery was like a ‘wow’ moment. I knew that at that moment, it was really going to be nothing to stop him from getting to anything he wants to do,” LeBron shared.

Despite the severity of his health scare, Bronny’s focus remained on basketball. “He wanted to continue playing basketball – that was like one of the first things he asked me.” LeBron shared. “He asked the doctors, ‘When can I play again?’ Not, ‘How long is it going to take for my heart to heal?’ Or not, ‘How long was I in surgery?’ None of those. He asked, ‘When can I play?’” LeBron said.

As the Lakers prepare for their highly anticipated season opener, fans are eagerly awaiting the potential debut of the father-son duo. According to reports from Shams Charania and Brian Windhorst, Bronny could take the court as early as Tuesday night.