Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

Superstars are what makes the NBA world go around. They take on an extremely heavy burden, and the entire world expects them to bring their best on a nightly basis. Even then, basketball is a team sport, and, as the great Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar once said, one man cannot make a team. And it definitely looks like LeBron James has taken this to heart after he showered Lonnie Walker IV, the Lakers’ hero in their Game 4 victory against the Golden State Warriors, with effusive praise.

Immediately after the Lakers’ 104-101 win that puts them one win away from a return to the Western Conference Finals, James expressed just how important Walker was to getting such a pivotal victory.

“I hope Lonnie Walker’s the first. I hope Lonnie Walker’s the first,” James told TNT’s Chris Haynes when the courtside reporter said that he would be asking James what he thought of two specific teammates. “It’s not even about tonight. I’ve been telling him, I said, ‘Lonnie, stay ready. We’re gonna need you at some point.’ For him to be as young as he is, for him to have that professionalism, come out, stay ready when his number is called.”

“We don’t win that game without Lonnie Walker tonight. That’s for sure.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"We don't win that game without Lonnie Walker tonight. That's for sure." LeBron James gave props to Lonnie Walker IV's performance, dropping 15 in the 4th 🙌pic.twitter.com/zuNjfxXZUa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 9, 2023

It was simply incredible how Lonnie Walker IV has emerged from the periphery of the Lakers rotation, to a featured option in the fourth quarter. Entering the fourth quarter facing a seven-point deficit, it was Walker who stepped up with 15 points in the quarter, nearly outscoring the entire Warriors team for the period (the Dubs scored just 17).

This came after Walker didn’t even attempt a single shot during the first three quarters. So for him to come out guns blazing in the fourth period exactly when the Lakers needed him to is nothing short of spectacular, and it’s evident in LeBron James’ reaction that he loved every single second of it.

During a deep playoff run, a few role players burst onto the scene with such priceless heroics. And this time, it’s Lonnie Walker IV’s turn to do so.