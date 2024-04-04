The Lakers' LeBron James has been in the news lately over countless frustrations ranging from his team's difficulties in the Western Conference to his uncertain future in the National Basketball Association. On Wednesday night, James once again made headlines for an incident that occurred against the Washington Wizards' Deni Avdija, with highlights of the incident and subsequent flagrant foul going viral.
Prior to the game, James and Anthony Davis' collective status got an update from the Internet that had fans talking. The situation occurred on a day when Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's new sneaker was revealed by the venerable shoe company Adidas.
As the night's action continued, the Lakers jumped out to a big lead over their Eastern Conference competitors, with hopes of scoring a much needed win despite the chaos that unfolded previously.
James' Flagrant Foul Goes Viral After Elbow
James' spin move was punctuated with a strong elbow as he hit Avdija in the face during Wednesday night's action. The move came with a flagrant one foul and lots of reactions from fans on X.
LeBron James goes for the spin but hits Deni Avdija in the face with his elbow 😬
LeBron got a Flagrant 1.
Good call or bad? 🤔
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 4, 2024
James' foul was a major outlier considering that he is not ranked among the top 25 flagrant foul recipients so far on the 2023-2024 season.
Fans Respond to James' Flagrant Foul
Fans' responses on X ran the gamut as James' situation was discussed in a spirited and at times serious fashion.
“Draymond Green so proud (right now),” one fan said in response to the incident.
Another posted a short video clip of James looking frustrated as ‘The King' was forced to deal with the fallout from his untimely elbow on the Wizards' former top ten pick, a small forward from Israel.
— TodayInSports (@TodayInSportsCo) April 4, 2024
“King James keeps giving us something to see and smile…You can't get tired of this guy!” another fan added, sounding as if he was entertained by the unfortunate and seemingly accidental play.
Others compared James to Green, sharing a hypothetical scenario of what sentence the Warriors forward might have received had Green done the same thing.
“Draymond do that, they expel him,” the fan said on X.
The Lakers won the game by a final score of 125-120, pushing their record to 44-33 on the season.