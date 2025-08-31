In the EuroBasket, every point matters, and that means that players are trying to score until the clock hits zero, no matter if they're winning or losing. That's what happened when France and Slovenia played, but things took a turn in the final seconds.

Luka Doncic shook hands with French guard Sylvain Francisco, and besides letting the clock run out, Francisco drove to the basket and scored a layup. The Slovenian team then surrounded Francisco, and it looked like they were getting into a shouting match. Everyone ended up dispersing after a while.

Francisco was apologetic after the game when he was asked about the incident, according to Basketnews.

“I said I was sorry,” Francisco said to reporters. “I actually went to shake hands and go to the layup like I said to Luka. The only thing that I really regret is just shaking hands — I should have told him, ‘Nah, play defense,' because I was going for a tie.

“You know, we've got point differential, which is really important in EuroBasket, and that's why it just clicked in my head. At the end of the day, I would never do that, but I take full responsibility for it, and I just gotta move forward.”

Article Continues Below

Doncic didn't think that Francisco was going to score after they shook hands.

“At the end we shook hands. The point difference can be important, but we shook hands. I didn’t think he’d go and score again,” Doncic said.

It seems like both teams have moved on now, and they're continuing to compete against the other teams in the Eurobasket. Doncic has definitely moved on, and in Slovenia's recent game against Belgium, he became the fourth player ever to record a triple-double in EuroBasket.

This is no surprise coming from a player with a skill set like Doncic, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he had more up his sleeve in the future.

More Los Angeles Lakers News
Lakers star Luka Doncic makes EuroBasket history as he becomes the fourth player to notch a triple-double in Slovenia’s win over Belgium.
Luka Doncic makes history with triple-doubleYasmin Edañol ·
; Los Angeles Lakers Luka Doncic (77) is interviewed Spectrum SportsNet following a press conference announcing the signing of his contract extension at UCLA Health Training Center.
Luka Doncic drops bold claim amid tough Slovenia situationDavid Yapkowitz ·
Nike LeBron 23, Nike, LeBron James, Nike LeBron 23 release
Nike, LeBron James officially unveil the Nike LeBron 23Dominik Zawartko ·
Nike Kobe 1 Work Blue, Kobe Bryant, Nike Kobe 1 release
Nike Zoom Kobe 1 ‘Work Blue’ releasing in 2026Dominik Zawartko ·
Slovenia-France EuroBasket game ends in bizarre manner
Slovenia-France EuroBasket game ends in bizarre mannerJulian Ojeda ·
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (left) talks with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (right) after the game at the American Airlines Center.
Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic both record 39-point EuroBasket performancesJosh Davis ·