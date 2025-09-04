The Chicago Sky hosted the Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena on Wednesday. The two teams battled for pride and respect as they are already out of contention for the playoffs.

But while it was a non-bearing game, that did not mean that the players took it easy, especially Sky star Angel Reese. By now, she is known around the league as a feisty competitor. She treats every contest as if it's a do-or-die affair.

In the third quarter, she was called for a technical foul after an incident with Sun forward Aaliyah Edwards during a box out. After turning around, Reese swung her right arm, which hit Edwards on the side of her head.

It was Reese's eighth technical foul this season, which merits an automatic suspension, according to the WNBA's rules. If the call does not get rescinded, the Sky forward will miss their game against the Indiana Fever on Friday.

Angel Reese was assessed her 8th technical foul of the season after incidental contact with Aaliyah Edwards on this play. She will be suspended for the Sky's next game unless it is rescinded. Was this worth a tech? 🤔pic.twitter.com/PYRohlOHjb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 4, 2025

Article Continues Below

It's hard to conclude if the 23-year-old Reese did it deliberately or if it was just an accidental contact.

While Reese has had her run-ins with opponents, including physical altercations, she has never been suspended.

Fans will be even more dismayed if Reese sits out their game against the Fever, as Indiana star Caitlin Clark is already out due to a groin injury and a bone bruise in her left ankle. What was supposed to be a thrilling tussle between the two sophomores might get a rain check.

The Sky, who only have nine wins, led the Sun by 15 points at halftime, 42-27. As of writing, they are still comfortably ahead in the fourth quarter.