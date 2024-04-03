Adidas will be heading back into their vault of retro releases for the upcoming Spring and Sumer months of 2024 as they look to continue honoring Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Upcoming April 2024, the footwear giant will bring back a rare iteration of Kobe Bryant's second signature shoe, the Adidas Crazy 98. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!
While Bryant's stint with Adidas was short, it produced some of the most iconic sneakers of the brand's history and effectively propelled them forward into the basketball space. With the introduction of the KB8 (now known as the ‘Crazy 8'), Adidas quickly established themselves as a unique player in the sneaker market with a young star like Kobe Bryant at the helm.
The follow-up to the KB8 was the Adidas KB8 II, released in 1998. The design of the shoes screamed late-90's and they were immediately picked up as a favorite amongst hoopers. The herringbone outsole, which was innovative at the time, is seen on a number of Adidas models today including Anthony Edwards' latest Adidas AE 1.
After a short re-release in 2014 under a new moniker, the original silhouette will return April 2024 under the new name Adidas Crazy 98. Playing upon the established ‘Crazy 8′ theme, the shoes will come in a black/white colorway for the initial release and follow suit with the original design, equipped with Adidas' latest technology.
Kobe Bryant's second signature is officially back. Formerly known as the adidas KB8 II and later the Crazy 2, the adidas Crazy 98 is set to release on April 13th.
While rocking the Adidas KB 8 II in 1998, Kobe Bryant averaged 15.4 PPG, 3.1 RPG, and 2.5 APG in 79 games for the Los Angeles Lakers. He was selected to his first-ever All-Star game and won the 1997 Slam Dunk Contest in his Adidas sneakers, further putting a stamp on the shoes' place in history. All Kobe Bryant fans should have this shoe in their collection.
Kobe Bryant's Adidas KB8 II (Crazy 98) Returns This Month!
The Adidas Crazy 98 will return in a black/white colorway with hits of court purple throughout. The hallmark is the innovative design throughout the upper that features a mesh see-through underlay. The shoes also feature a wavy herringbone outsole that gives the shoes a futuristic look, even by today's standards. Old-school Adidas logos grace the ankle support and we can see the three white stripes peeking through the upper. All in all, this stands to be one of Adidas' better performing retro basketball sneakers.
Following a successful bring-back in 2014, the Adidas Crazy 98 will return on April 13, 2024 for a retail tag of $150, making this a mid-tier priced basketball shoe. They'll be made available on adidas.com and select Adidas retailers nationwide for a limited time, so make sure to set your alarms on release day.
What do you think of Adidas bringing back Kobe's original sneakers? Will you be grabbing this upcoming drop?